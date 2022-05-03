Further murder charge after fatal Nottingham street stabbing
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A fourth man has been charged with murdering a father-of-two who died after being stabbed in Nottingham city centre.
Police said Ricardo Cotteral, 33, died following a fight involving a group of men shortly before 02:00 BST on 24 April.
Richard Anderson, 24, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is currently in custody, Nottinghamshire Police added.
The force said Mr Cotteral collapsed and died in Lower Parliament Street, following a fight in Broad Street.
They are still trying to trace witnesses.
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean said: "Our investigation is ongoing and we are working hard to get justice for Ricardo's family and friends.
"We remain keen to speak to any additional witnesses who have not already been spoken to by officers."
The men previously charged with murder are Wade Smith, 36, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley; Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe; and Daniel Francis, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham.
A 21-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has since been released on bail.
