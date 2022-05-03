Nottinghamshire police boss Caroline Henry caught speeding five times

Nottinghamshire PCC
Caroline Henry was elected as the county's police and crime commissioner in May 2021

A police and crime commissioner (PCC) was caught speeding in 30mph zones five times in four months.

Conservative Caroline Henry, the elected boss of Nottinghamshire police, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier after previously admitting the offences.

The 52-year-old, who was elected in May 2021, was caught speeding in four locations around Nottinghamshire in March, May and June 2021.

She is due to be sentenced in July.

Henry, of Giltbrook, Nottinghamshire, told the hearing she was "sorry, ashamed and embarrassed".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics