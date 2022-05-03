Nottinghamshire police boss Caroline Henry caught speeding five times
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) was caught speeding in 30mph zones five times in four months.
Conservative Caroline Henry, the elected boss of Nottinghamshire police, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier after previously admitting the offences.
The 52-year-old, who was elected in May 2021, was caught speeding in four locations around Nottinghamshire in March, May and June 2021.
She is due to be sentenced in July.
Henry, of Giltbrook, Nottinghamshire, told the hearing she was "sorry, ashamed and embarrassed".
