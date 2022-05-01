Arrest after man attacked with hammer in Worksop
A third man has been arrested after a man was attacked with a hammer in Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to a house in Anston Avenue, Worksop, on 15 April.
The victim sustained injuries to his face that are not believed to be life-altering, said police.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on Friday and has been released on conditional bail, pending further inquiries.
Officers previously arrested two men, aged 42 and 20, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and they were also released on conditional bail.
Det Sgt Georgina Gallagher said: "It is extremely important that everyone knows that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and that we will always do everything in our power as a force to keep this type of violence off our streets."
She asked anyone with information to get in touch.
