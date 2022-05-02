Nottingham City Council tenants say houses in poor repair
By Samantha Noble and Matt Jarram
BBC News
- Published
Council tenants have described how their homes were left in poor repair while their rent was wrongfully spent.
An investigation found up to £40m of ringfenced cash that should have been spent on council housing and repairs was put into general services.
Nottingham City Council said it would terminate its contract with Nottingham City Homes, which looks after its housing stock, after 17 years.
The housing company said it had not misspent the money.
Tenant Bridgit Taylor said her home had rotting cladding and rendering.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Ms Taylor lived in one of the properties managed by the housing company around the Eddlestone Drive area of Clifton.
House 'an eyesore'
Ms Taylor, 67, said: "I have got damp in my bedroom and bathroom - and water dripping down the side of the house.
"We had an inspector out before the pandemic about the rotten wood outside, but I have not heard from them since.
"They were telling me, 'it is not damp, it is condensation' and he told me to have my heating on and open the windows at the same time.
"If you look at my house it speaks for itself. It is an eyesore."
Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "This house is made of wood, and we get damp in the back bedroom. I have contacted Nottingham City Homes, but they have not come out."
Victoria Harrison, 36, who owns the inside of her home but not the structure, said she had been informed by the company she would need to spend £10,000 to replace the front and back walls of the property and some of the drainage.
"If they had not spent up to £40m [on the wrong services] then I might not have to pay that £10,000."
Nottingham City Homes said it had not misspent the money, adding £17.1m was available for council housing.
"We are aware of these properties and they are a priority for us," a spokeswoman said.
"If residents are having issues, including damp and mould then they need to contact us directly through the usual channels so we can send out a surveyor."
