Newark Air Museum marks Falklands anniversary
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
An airfield is marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict by showcasing aircraft from the era.
Newark Air Museum, in Nottinghamshire, has dedicated a memorial in a short service and unveiled a new display during the event this weekend.
It has been organised to coincide with a commemoration of a raid during the 10-week armed conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina.
The museum said: "There is a big interest in that era."
The raid on Port Stanley Airport was coordinated by the Vulcan Wing at nearby RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and launched from Ascension Island on 30 April 1982.
The museum also has its own Vulcan, which was part of the wing but did not fly during the war.
However, its Sea Harrier aircraft ZA176 flew Combat Air Patrols during the campaign.
The two aircraft are on display, supported by an array of exhibits around the site.
An RAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Memorial was also dedicated in the museum memorial garden.
Howard Heeley, secretary and museum trustee, said: "Obviously with the museum we have a very big emphasis on the Cold War and the jet era.
"Among the collection we have a number of aircraft that participated in the Falklands campaign.
"There is a big interest in the Vulcans and the Cold War era."
