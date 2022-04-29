Ricardo Cotteral: Three charged with murder after Nottingham stabbing
Three men have been charged with the murder of a man who was killed in a city centre stabbing.
Ricardo Cotteral, 33, died following a fight involving a group of men in Broad Street, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.
He collapsed in Lower Parliament Street and died at the scene.
Wade Smith, 36, Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, and Daniel Francis, 26, have been charged with murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Mr Smith, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley, Mr Lavelle Moore, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe, and Mr Francis, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, are due to appear before magistrates in Mansfield later.
