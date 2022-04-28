Tributes paid to woman, 73, who died in three-car crash
The family of a 73-year-old woman who died in a three-car crash has paid tribute to her.
Nottinghamshire Police said Yvonne Roberts, from Sheffield, died at the scene of the crash in Budby Road, Cuckney, at about 10:00 BST on 16 April.
Her son said she was "committed to helping others, particularly the elderly and those in need".
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
"Yvonne was my mum, a loving woman and a friend to so many who was committed to helping others, particularly the elderly and those in need," her son said.
"She worked tirelessly to better the lives of those she helped. Her death has left many people heartbroken and wondering how and why this tragic accident has happened."
Anyone with any information about the crash has been asked to contact police.
