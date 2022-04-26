Man charged after chocolate stolen from Worksop card shop
A man has been charged with burglary after boxes of chocolate were stolen from a card shop.
Nottinghamshire Police said the break-in was reported at Clintons in Bridge Street, Worksop, at about 18:45 BST on Thursday.
A 36-year-old man from the town was subsequently charged with burglary and criminal damage, the force added.
It said he had been remanded into custody after appearing before magistrates on Saturday.
