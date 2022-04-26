Nottingham: Three arrested after police officer stabbed in buttock
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a police officer was stabbed in the buttock while carrying out a stop and search.
Nottinghamshire Police said patrolling officers had stopped two men who appeared to be smoking cannabis in North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, at 23:00 BST on Monday.
While searching them, a suspect "violent resisted" and an arresting officer was stabbed, the force added.
The officer remains in hospital.
He was taken for surgery and his condition has been described by police as stable.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, while a 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
As part of their inquiries, police said officers searched a "linked vehicle" and discovered an imitation firearm.
The two men, and an 18-year-old woman, were subsequently detained on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm. All three remain in custody.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.