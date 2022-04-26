Kirkby-in-Ashfield man jailed over indecent images of children
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A man has been jailed after admitting producing indecent images of children - including some of the most extreme kind.
Police said 70 images, including videos, were found on four devices at the home of Colin Legg in Glenside, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, in November 2020.
Seven of these were category A images - the most severe classification of indecent images, the force added.
Legg was jailed for 15 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
'Far from a victimless crime'
The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of producing indecent images of children.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.
Ch Insp Joanna Elbourn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Legg's actions were deplorable.
"The viewing of indecent images is far from a victimless crime, as real children have been harmed in the making of the images and they are further exploited every time they are shared."
