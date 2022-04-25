Man killed in Nottingham stabbing was father of two
- Published
A man who died after being stabbed in a city centre fight was a father of two, police said.
Ricardo Cotteral, 33, died after a fight involving a group of men in Broad Street, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.
He collapsed in Lower Parliament Street and despite efforts to save him by paramedics, he died at the scene.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.
Ricardo's sister Felisha Cotteral speaking on behalf of the family, said he was a father of an eight-year-old and 11-year-old "who adored him" and his death had "devastated the family".
"It is hard to accept that we will never see him again - taken from us so young," she added.
"Ricardo always had a smile on his face and was a loving person and would do anything for his family and friends."
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean who is leading the murder investigation said Nottinghamshire Police had increased patrols in the area and officers were "actively looking for a number of other suspects".
