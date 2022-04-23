FA Cup: Two held over disorder before Forest-Leicester game
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Two more people have been arrested by police investigating city centre violence by football fans.
Leicester City supporters smashed windows and threw chairs outside a bar in Nottingham, ahead of an FA Cup game at the City Ground on 6 February.
They said some members of the public feared for their safety.
A total of eight people have now been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder - five have been charged.
Police said the violence broke out outside Fat Cat bar in Chapel Bar before the match against Nottingham Forest, which the Championship side won in a 4-1 drubbing of the FA Cup holders.
Five men between the ages of 23 and 53 have been charged and a man aged 24 was arrested earlier this month and released under investigation.
On Friday, an additional two men - aged 24 and 36 - were arrested.
They were also released under investigation.
Police have released images of another man they would like to speak to about the disorder.
Det Sgt Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "If you recognise this man, or know any other information that could assist us with our investigation, we'd ask that you let us know immediately."
