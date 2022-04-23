Man arrested in Forest Town after woman threatened with power saw
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was threatened with a power saw in the street.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened in Greenway, Forest Town, on Thursday 21 April.
They said the man left the scene in a van but it was tracked down by officers who then recovered a saw and suspected Class A drugs.
The man was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour with the intention to cause fear of violence.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a Class A drug and driving without insurance.
Police have asked for any witnesses to contact the Nottinghamshire force.
