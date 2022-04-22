Hucknall drug driver who left woman with bleed on brain jailed
A man who left a woman with a bleed on the brain after crashing a stolen car has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Kyle Bradley crashed into a car the woman was a passenger in on Watnall Road, Hucknall, on 30 October 2019.
He fled the scene afterwards.
The 24-year-old, of Beauvale Crescent in Hucknall, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in February.
Police added on 15 February 2020, Bradley took his sister's car without her consent, and drove at high speed while under the influence of drugs through Hucknall.
Bradley was seen driving the wrong way around a roundabout before crashing into a parked car in the town.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, having also pleaded guilty to separate charges of possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply, theft, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance, possessing Class A and Class B drugs and two counts of drug driving.
Insp Jon Hewitt said: "On more than one occasion, Bradley showed little or no thought for the safety of others with his incredibly dangerous driving."
