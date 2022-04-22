Photographers capture beautiful blossom displays in East Midlands

By Sonia Kataria
Discover.Derbyshire
Instagram user Discover.Derbyshire said it was "another phenomenal view" at Chatsworth House

Photographers across the East Midlands have been enjoying what spring has to offer by capturing beautiful blossom displays.

It comes as the National Trust promotes its Blossom watch day on Saturday, in which people are being encouraged to share images of blossoming trees around the UK on social media.

The trust said more than half of the orchards in England and Wales had been lost since 1900 but it was working to bring them back.

Lukethechemist
Another Instagram user Lukethechemist took this picture of a blossom tree at the University of Nottingham

As well as planting millions of trees and creating new orchards, the trust is also trying to raise awareness of the importance of blossom.

It said blossoming trees were a great source of pollen for bees and autumn fruit growing from blossom provided food for thrushes, blackbirds and other wildlife.

KeithB
BBC Weather Watcher KeithB captured a beautiful bloom surrounding St Mary and All Saints Church, in Chesterfield, famous for its crooked spire

The East Midlands has many spots to enjoy beautiful blossom displays, including Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, Kedleston Hall in Derbyshire and the gardens at Stoneywell in Leicestershire.

Blossom admirers have been encouraged to share their images on social media using the hashtag #Blossomwatch.

LeeClarke1987
Lee Clarke took this shot of a cherry blossom during an evening walk in Leicester
Polly
Another BBC Weather Watcher, Polly, captured beautiful pink flowers on this tree in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Milan Kubavat
A stunning blossom under blue skies in Leicester, captured by BBC Weather Watcher Milan Kubavat

