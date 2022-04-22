Photographers capture beautiful blossom displays in East Midlands
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
Photographers across the East Midlands have been enjoying what spring has to offer by capturing beautiful blossom displays.
It comes as the National Trust promotes its Blossom watch day on Saturday, in which people are being encouraged to share images of blossoming trees around the UK on social media.
The trust said more than half of the orchards in England and Wales had been lost since 1900 but it was working to bring them back.
As well as planting millions of trees and creating new orchards, the trust is also trying to raise awareness of the importance of blossom.
It said blossoming trees were a great source of pollen for bees and autumn fruit growing from blossom provided food for thrushes, blackbirds and other wildlife.
The East Midlands has many spots to enjoy beautiful blossom displays, including Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, Kedleston Hall in Derbyshire and the gardens at Stoneywell in Leicestershire.
Blossom admirers have been encouraged to share their images on social media using the hashtag #Blossomwatch.
