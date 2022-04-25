Lowdham: Cars parked on driveway damaged in crash

By Jennifer Harby
The crash took place on the A612 in Nottinghamshire

A crash has damaged two cars that were parked on a driveway, the owners have said.

The crash took place at 04:00 BST on Friday on the A612 in Nottinghamshire when a red Vauxhall crashed into a wall.

Alison Thomas, who lives in the property near Lowdham, said her car and her husband's - a Bentley - had been "severely damaged".

Nottinghamshire Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Mrs Thomas said she and her husband had heard a bang so loud it had shaken the house.

When they went outside, they found the car had hit a boundary wall which had collapsed on to their cars.

"There was a huge amount of damage," she said. "It will cost thousands of pounds to repair."

The owners said the damage would cost thousands of pounds to repair

She added the community had been calling for a reduction on the speed limit on the road, from 60mph to 40mph.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "We were called out at 04:07. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

