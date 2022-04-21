Ann Dixon: Hospital order for woman who stabbed father to death
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
A woman who stabbed her father to death after hearing voices has been issued with an indefinite hospital order.
Ann Dixon attacked her dad Ray at their home in Nottinghamshire on the morning of 3 March 2021.
One stab wound went through the ribs into his heart.
Dixon, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on Wednesday, and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
The court heard Dixon had lived at home with her parents all of her life, and that her mother Janet had died of cancer in December 2020.
On the night before the killing, in Moorbridge Lane, Stapleford, her sister said Mr Dixon had made his daughter her favourite meal of pancakes and honey, and the pair planned to watch a film.
Shortly after 06:00 GMT, she came from her bedroom with a knife and went into her father's bedroom, stabbing the 77-year-old in the chest.
She later went down to the kitchen to eat a bowl of cereal, but when she realised her father was not dead she went back upstairs with a bigger knife.
He managed to resist, told Ms Dixon to go to her room and called 999 but was pronounced dead at about 06:45.
A post-mortem examination showed the fatal stab wound fractured two ribs and went into his heart.
In a victim impact statement she read out in court, Mr Dixon's granddaughter Abby said she was proud of how he fought back after the attack and called for help.
"It must have taken more bravery than I can imagine," she said.
"A small comfort is that he died fighting, and through this, may have saved others by these actions."
Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said: "Ray died alone [and] unnecessarily, but with great courage and dignity."
The court heard Ann - who had not been diagnosed with a disorder prior to the killing - had been hearing voices urging her to kill her father to reunite him with her mother, and she told police she worshipped the devil.
Despite spending nearly a year receiving medical care the voices remain and her condition was described as "treatment-resistant".
Four psychiatrists involved in her care said she presented a serious risk to the public and advised keeping her in hospital as a custodial sentence could worsen her condition.
Judge Dickinson said what Dixon hears "commands her to harm others" and is "real and powerful" to her, with her lack of response to treatment presenting a risk to the public.
"Despite continuing and intensive treatment, her condition has not changed," he said.
Judge Dickinson also paid tribute to Ray's family, saying the deceased "must have been immensely proud" of them.
"This is unspeakably tragic and horrible," he said.
