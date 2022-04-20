Bassetlaw Hospital A&E closed due to chemical incident
- Published
An accident and emergency department was closed due to a chemical incident, said hospital bosses.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop at 05:10 BST.
It sent crews from across the county and neighbouring Leicestershire. The response had since been scaled down.
In a post on social media, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the rest of the hospital remained open
It said it anticipated the emergency department would reopen soon.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.