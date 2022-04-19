Daybrook: Three arrested after man suffers severe injuries
- Published
A man suffered "life-altering" injuries when he was assaulted on Easter Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to a house in Longmead Drive, Daybrook, after the victim was found injured at about 19:15 BST.
He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre for treatment.
Shortly after, a white Ford Transit van was stopped and three men - aged 39, 41 and 46 - were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody.
Det Insp Daniel Johnstone said: "We remain in the very early stages of our investigation and detectives are working hard to understand what happened.
"We would like to reassure the public that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the community. That said, a number of officers remain in the area for reassurance."