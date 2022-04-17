Woman, 73, dies after three-car Nottinghamshire crash
A 73-year-old woman has died in a three-car crash in rural Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to Budby Road in Cuckney at about 10:00 BST on Easter Saturday.
Nottinghamshire Police said one other person in another vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Any witnesses or any drivers with dashcam footage are urged to get in touch with police.
