Deer rescued in Ruddington after getting stuck in iron fence
- Published
Firefighters have rescued a young deer after it became trapped in iron fencing.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the deer had been trapped for three hours, off Wilford Road, Ruddington, before crews arrived just before 08:00 BST on Thursday.
It added when crews turned up, the animal was in "lots of distress".
Crews were able to calm it, release it and shepherd it to safety with the help of the service's animal rescue unit.
Station manager Craig Day said: "Animal rescues are one part of a firefighter's role and we are glad that the deer walked away uninjured after our rescue."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.