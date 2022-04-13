Mansfield couple jailed after man stabbed seven times
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A couple have been jailed after a man was stabbed seven times at a bus stop in Nottinghamshire.
Police said John Lambert, 41, and Raella Parkinson, 42, attacked the man in Mansfield on 28 July 2021.
The 40-year-old victim was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Lambert and Parkinson were both found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Police said they set upon their victim after he asked them for money he believed he was owed.
He was stabbed seven times in the abdomen, back and leg at the bus stop near Jubilee Way South.
Police said the couple left the man on the ground, calling for help.
They said he was taken to a nearby house where friends administered first aid.
He was then taken to hospital where he spent a week receiving treatment.
Lambert and Parkinson, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
They both failed to enter a plea and were found guilty following a trial.
Lambert was jailed for 12 years - eight to be spent in prison and four on licence.
Parkinson was jailed for five years and six months.
