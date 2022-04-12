Man caught with drugs in Nottingham twice in nine days jailed
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A man has been jailed for three years and five months after police caught him carrying Class A drugs twice in nine days.
Nottinghamshire Police said Stefan Plazinski, 29, was found with heroin and crack cocaine in Clinton Street West in Nottingham on 1 March.
The force added he was arrested again on 9 March after trying to get away from officers on an e-scooter.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 April for drug offences.
Police said officers first searched Plazinski because he was "acting suspiciously".
He was found to be carrying the Class A drugs and was taken into custody before being released under investigation.
A few days later, officers saw Plazinski riding the e-scooter in St Ann's.
The force said he looked anxiously at the police van and was asked to stop, but he rode off over a grassed area.
He was eventually caught in St Ann's Well Road and was found to be in possession of drugs again.
Police said while being arrested, Plazinski kicked an officer and was further arrested for assault.
Before being sentenced Plazinski, of Chandos Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled drug of Class A, one count of supplying a controlled drug of Class B and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.