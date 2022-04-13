Homes for Ukraine: 'We're one extended family now'
By Jeremy Ball & Dave Wade
A woman has told of the "emotional" moment a family of Ukrainian refugees arrived at her home.
Leah Godsell-Fletcher's family is one of the first households in the East Midlands to welcome people under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Olha Havrilyk, who arrived with her two daughters, said they had seen rockets explode in their neighbourhood.
Ms Godsell-Fletcher has said they all feel like "one extended family" and communicate through Google Translate.
"It isn't perfect but it's been a lifesaver to get our sense of humour," she said.
Ms Havrilyk said she had to leave behind her husband, a dental surgeon, in their home in central Ukraine, as he had been conscripted.
She said he was very worried but felt calmer that she and her daughters Kateryna, 16, and Dasha, 11, were now safe.
Ms Godsell-Fletcher said when they arrived at the home in Wollaton she shares with her husband Mark and young daughter, "it was very emotional".
"They were very happy to be here but obviously very emotional, quite scared coming into somebody else's house they don't know," she said.
"It just feels like we're one extended family now."
'Really in need'
Many other families who have applied under the same scheme are still waiting for visas to be approved.
Ms Godsell-Fletcher added: "My advice would be to think about it very carefully because it is strange having people come into your home.
"The best thing about it is feeling like we're actually doing something to help the Ukrainian people who are really in need.
"I would like to think if it was me and my daughter, someone would do the same for us."
