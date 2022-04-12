Worksop arrest after firefighter confronted with sword
- Published
A man has been arrested after a firefighter was confronted with a sword.
Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to reports of small fire at a property in Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, on Sunday.
After entering the building at about 21:10 BST, the firefighter was confronted by a man carrying a sword.
Police were informed and a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was later released on conditional police bail as investigations continue.
Insp Samantha Winter said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim who was simply trying to do his job."
Phil Revill, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards our crews, who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."