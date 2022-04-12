Worksop arrest after firefighter confronted with sword

Emergency services were called to Newcastle Avenue when a small fire was spotted at the back of a property

A man has been arrested after a firefighter was confronted with a sword.

Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to reports of small fire at a property in Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, on Sunday.

After entering the building at about 21:10 BST, the firefighter was confronted by a man carrying a sword.

Police were informed and a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was later released on conditional police bail as investigations continue.

Insp Samantha Winter said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim who was simply trying to do his job."

Phil Revill, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards our crews, who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

