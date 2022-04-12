Mushrooms growing in nursing student's sewage-soaked carpet
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A student nurse says her accommodation has mushrooms growing out of the carpet after sewage leaked into her room.
Chantelle Shiridzinonwa, 19, pays £165 a week to live at Minerva House in Nottingham.
The first-year student said she had reported the problem but was told the room was "still habitable".
Owners Xenia Estates apologised "for any distress caused to the tenant", adding alternative accommodation had been provided.
Ms Shiridzinonwa moved into the room in September when she began her studies at Nottingham Trent University but found her flat had flooded with sewage when she returned following the Christmas break.
Xenia Estates moved her into a hotel while the cause of the flooding was dealt with, but she has since been told she can move back in.
However, she said the flooding was not fixed and now she has mushrooms growing in the carpet.
"When they first started growing I remember I walked into my room and I thought 'when did I drop pasta on the floor?'" she said.
"Then I looked closer and was like: 'that is not pasta, they are mushrooms.'
"The mushrooms are growing and they're saying it's still habitable because apparently they're not causing any harm to my health."
Miss Shiridzinonwa said Xenia Estates had spoken to her about removing the carpet and skirting boards but until that is done, she is expected to continue living there and paying rent.
She did not want to stay there and has been living with a friend instead.
Since posting photos on social media, she has been spoken to other people who said they experienced similar problems while living at Minerva House.
Xenia Estates said it has "instructed a sewerage expert to undertake major pipe works in the property" after "recent escalations with the reoccurring issue".
"We are confident that the issue will be permanently resolved once the major pipe works have been undertaken," it said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.