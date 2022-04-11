Police make second arrest over stabbing of Nottingham teen
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a teenager was stabbed.
Police said officers were called to reports of a fight in Ridgeway, Top Valley, Nottingham, just before 16:00 GMT on 16 March.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital and later discharged.
Nottinghamshire Police said the arrest of a 19-year-old man comes after a 16-year-old boy was detained over the same offence.
The boy, who was also held on suspicion of affray and possession of cannabis, was released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.