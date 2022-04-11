Ashley Cole among victims of high-value robberies, court hears
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Footballers Ashley Cole and Tom Huddlestone were targeted in a series of burglaries and robberies linked to the theft of a tiara worth £3.5m, a trial has heard.
Mr Cole and his partner Sharon Canu were bound by cable ties when they were robbed at their home in January 2020.
Their two young children were present and Ms Canu was threatened with a knife, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
A total of 11 defendants have been charged with various offences.
Only one - Kurtis Dilks, 34, from Clifton in Nottingham - was allegedly involved in robbing Mr Cole and Ms Canu.
The majority of the charges relate to the theft of the £3.5m Portland Tiara from the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire.
Opening the case, Michael Brady QC said the burglaries and robberies were "extremely serious, high profile, carefully planned and at times ruthlessly executed".
"On occasions these offences resulted in hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of property being stolen," he said.
"The presence of householders did not deter these defendants. They were armed with weapons and the means to subdue them. The presence of children did not perturb them."
'Let's cut his fingers'
Mr Brady said Mr Cole - a former left-back for England, Arsenal, and Chelsea - had shouted at the robbers when he saw them trying to enter his house using a ladder, but they were "clearly not deterred by his presence".
Ms Canu phoned police while hiding in a wardrobe with her son, Mr Brady said, but one of the robbers found her and took the phone.
"She then saw Mr Cole on his knees with his hands tied behind his back," Mr Brady said. "[Their daughter] was standing next to him."
Ms Canu was particularly frightened because one of the men had what she described as a "huge hammer", Mr Brady said, which had been used to smash bi-fold doors to access the house.
"Ms Canu rather bravely initially refused to have her hands bound as she was worried she wouldn't be able to look after the children," he added.
However, he said Ms Canu then complied after one of the men threatened her with a knife in front of her children, saying: "Do you want that?"
The court heard of the men was armed with pliers and repeatedly threatened to torture Mr Cole, saying: "Let's cut his fingers."
The robbers fled when police arrived, Mr Brady said, taking property including five designer watches and a couple of mobile phones.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.