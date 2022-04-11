Andy Hurns: Man jailed after 'kicking hole in woman's face'
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed.
Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020.
Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been for "financial gain" but he had never given any explanation.
Hurns was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.
The court heard Hurns, of Edgbaston Drive, Retford, had drank two bottles of vodka with his partner before he left for the woman's house in Tunnel Road, Retford, shortly before midnight, wearing steel toe-capped shoes and with the intention of taking money and jewellery.
'Wrecked my life'
Prosecutor James Thomas said the 58-year-old suffered fractures to her eye sockets, cheekbones and a dislocated jaw from kicks and stamps.
He said her face had been left disfigured and she would need three further operations.
Reading a statement in court, the victim said: "I feared on the night of the attack he would kill me.
"Hurns has wrecked my life as I knew it. He's wrecked my looks. He has stamped, kicked and punched the expression off my face. He's broken my face and skull for reasons I cannot understand."
She described how she can no longer cook and clean for herself, cannot drive, cycle, or go to work and added: "I will lose everything I have worked so hard for.
"My mind is altered and I am now forgetful, repetitive and aggressive towards people. This is not me and or how I was before."
Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said the pair had once lived on the same street and were work colleagues in 2020 "but there were no problems" between them.
He said they also had a "friendly, polite exchange" at a shop on the morning of the attack.
Judge Dickinson said neighbours described hearing the woman's screams and seeing her being attacked in her doorway.
One woman said Hurns's punch "looked like a sledgehammer coming down on her" while another said: "It was like he was kicking a football."
Defending Hurns, Caroline Bradley said he had still not given a justification for the "bewildering nature of the offence".
She said he had not taken any of her cash or belongings but had taken only her mobile phone when he jumped from an upstairs window as police arrived.
"Your intention was to take from her money or any valuables but that does not explain the terrible violence you inflicted upon her," added Judge Gregory.
"The violence began almost immediately as you arrived at the house and that led me to the conclusion that you had violence in mind even before you went to the house."
He said the "viciousness of the attack" meant Hurns was a danger to others and could only be given a life sentence.
