Newark: Man arrested at UK border after £1,599 phone stolen
- Published
Police investigating the theft of a £1,599 mobile phone have arrested a man trying to leave the UK.
Officers were hunting an Audi A3 used as a getaway car following the theft from Curry's, at Northgate Retail Park, Newark, Nottinghamshire, on 24 March.
Border Force officials and Kent Police stopped the car for having no insurance on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old driver was arrested and brought back to the county for questioning.
He has since been released under investigation while inquires continue.
Det Insp Nick Hall said: "Shop thefts of this nature can have a really serious impact even on the biggest businesses and we are working hard every day to tackle them.
"Part of that work is focussed on tracking down suspects and we are grateful to Kent Police and Border Force officers for their assistance in apprehending the suspect."
