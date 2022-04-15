Larsen Roberts: 'Slideathon' in memory of boy with brain tumour
Children have been taking part in a charity slideathon in memory of a boy who died after having a rare and aggressive brain tumour removed.
Five-year-old Larsen Roberts died from the toxic side effects of chemotherapy in December 2019.
Earlier that year he raised money for the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham by going down 26 different slides in a day.
A charity set up in his name has called on children to take part over Easter.
Larsen lost his vision in one eye due to a brain tumour that was believed to be benign.
Later that year a biopsy revealed he actually had an extremely rare tumour called peripheral medulloepithelioma.
He underwent surgery to remove the tumour but scans showed new tumours growing on the top of his spine.
Larsen was treated with chemotherapy but he died during treatment.
In April 2019, he raised £2,200 by doing a slideathon and his efforts were also praised by the hospital, which added his name to their board of fundraisers.
In memory of their son, Holly and Lyndon Roberts set up a charity called Larsen's Pride.
Ms Roberts, who now lives in Pembrokeshire, said she hoped the slideathon would bring other children as much joy as it did Larsen.
"He absolutely loved the slideathon because we had so much support from our friends and family.
"People travelled to the different slides so he saw different people all around Nottingham at the different slides he went to and he loved it," she said.
Money raised by the charity will be spent on gifting soft toys for children when they are diagnosed with a brain tumour, and to fund an animated film to explain the benefits of children having radiotherapy without a general anaesthetic.
Ms Roberts said children can take part in the slideathon at any time over the Easter period by going down the same slide 26 times or 26 different slides.
"It's a really child-friendly activity so you could do it with you toddler but also we've had 11-year-olds doing it," she said.
"Some schools have taken part this year and did it in the week before they broke up.
"One of my friend's daughters did it in Gran Canaria on the water slides in their hotel."
