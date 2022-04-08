Nottingham: Super-strength vaping products seized in crackdown
Illegal super-strength vaping products with a street value of more than £8,000 have been confiscated during a series of raids in Nottingham.
The city council's trading standards team said some of the goods contained five times the legal amount of nicotine and e-liquid.
Many of the products had fruit flavours and colourful branding to make them more appealing to children.
The crackdown involved raids at eight separate premises across the city.
Paul Dales, Nottingham City Council's chief environmental health officer, said: "Our officers found a wide range of non-compliant vaping devices, with both safety and health risks.
"While some people use vaping to quit smoking, there is a real risk that these products can attract young people into experimentation and addiction.
"The current craze with disposable, brightly-coloured and flavoured e-cigarettes can be child appealing and that is unacceptable."
