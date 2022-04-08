Two arrested after stolen motorbikes found in Broxtowe back garden
- Published
Two men have been arrested after two motorbikes were stolen in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers discovered the bikes in the back garden of an address in Shipley Road, Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, after a tip-off.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of theft on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the force said the recovered motorbikes would be "returned to their rightful owners".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.