Man and woman who died in Nottingham house fire named
- Published
A man and a woman who died in a house fire in Nottingham have been named.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said emergency services were called to Whittier Road in Sneinton, at about 00:45 GMT on 26 March.
Paul Cox, 51, and 40-year-old Jennifer Jones were pronounced dead at the scene.
Nottinghamshire Police said the deaths "are not being treated as suspicious", with a file being prepared for the coroner.
