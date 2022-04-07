Man and woman who died in Nottingham house fire named

Nottinghamshire Police
Jennifer Jones (left) and Paul Cox were both pronounced dead at the scene

A man and a woman who died in a house fire in Nottingham have been named.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said emergency services were called to Whittier Road in Sneinton, at about 00:45 GMT on 26 March.

Paul Cox, 51, and 40-year-old Jennifer Jones were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said the deaths "are not being treated as suspicious", with a file being prepared for the coroner.

The property - a terraced house - was "severely damaged", police said

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics