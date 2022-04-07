Nottingham Goose Fair to return for 10 days
Nottingham's famous Goose Fair is set to return as a 10-day event after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fair, which is held at the Forest Recreation Ground, usually attracts more than 450,000 people over five days.
Organisers, The Showmen's Guild, previously said the 2022 event will be the longest in the fair's history.
The city council said it was looking forward to welcoming visitors back.
This year's event will run from Friday 30 September to Sunday 9 October and organisers have said it will not include an entrance fee, which was suggested last year to help restrict numbers amid Covid-19 infection rises.
Officials hope that spreading the fair over a longer period will reduce the number attending each day.
Councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark said there had been no objections to the extension plan.
"After two years of cancellations, we are looking forward to staging the 2022 fair and we will continue working with the Showmen's Guild to ensure that it is a real success for Nottingham residents and visitors," she added.
"We must still undergo a process of assurance testing both within the council and with external partners to ensure the fair can be delivered safely and with the minimum of increased impact
"These assurances will be tested through the usual major event planning processes."
The fair, which was first held in the 13th Century, is one of the largest and oldest travelling fairs in Europe. Legend has it the festivities began to celebrate the arrival in the city of thousands of geese from the Fenlands.
An outbreak of bubonic plague in 1646 and two world wars were the only times the fair has previously been cancelled until 2020.
