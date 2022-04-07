Watnall: Further arrest in attempted murder investigation
Police have made a further arrest after a man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 35-year-old man was hit in Main Road, Watnall, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
Another man, 21, was stabbed in the arm as part of the same incident.
The 35-year-old victim remains in hospital for treatment to serious head injuries, while a 35-year-old woman was held on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed on Wednesday.
Another four people have been arrested as part of the investigation, including a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 24-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force.