Nottingham drug arrest after car crashes into kerb
- Published
A man has been arrested after officers spotted two cars being "driven erratically" before one crashed into a kerb.
Nottinghamshire Police said the cars were seen in Maid Marian Way at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday.
One was stopped by police and the other was found later in Greyfriar Gate following the crash.
No-one was hurt and a 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences.
A search of one vehicle uncovered a knife, a significant quantity of cannabis, tablets, cash, phones and other evidence, officers said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply, possessing a bladed article and driving without due care and attention.
