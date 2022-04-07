Nottingham drug arrest after car crashes into kerb

The cars were seen by officers in Maid Marian Way

A man has been arrested after officers spotted two cars being "driven erratically" before one crashed into a kerb.

Nottinghamshire Police said the cars were seen in Maid Marian Way at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday.

One was stopped by police and the other was found later in Greyfriar Gate following the crash.

No-one was hurt and a 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences.

A search of one vehicle uncovered a knife, a significant quantity of cannabis, tablets, cash, phones and other evidence, officers said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply, possessing a bladed article and driving without due care and attention.

