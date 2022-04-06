Tour of Britain to visit Sherwood Forest and Trent Bridge
The route has been announced for the Nottinghamshire stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race.
The event is returning to the county for the first time in four years.
Stage five, on Thursday 8 September, will start in Central Avenue, West Bridgford, and finish in Chester Road South, Mansfield.
The 118-mile (190km) stage will take in Trent Bridge, Clumber Park, Sherwood Forest and the newly-opened Colliery Way access road in Gedling.
Riders will also pass through several towns and villages, including East Leake, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Calverton, Southwell, Retford and Worksop.
The county council said the area's previous involvement with the event in 2017 and 2018 helped to generate millions of pounds in extra revenue for shops, food venues and accommodation providers.
The race starts in Aberdeen on 4 September and finishes on the Isle of Wight on 11 September.
Mansfield's Ross Lamb and Ruddington's Ollie Peckover are among 114 riders due to take part.