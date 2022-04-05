Nottingham brothers jailed for sexually abusing children
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Two brothers who raped and sexually abused children have been jailed.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Andrew Clark and younger brother Jason began their offending when they were themselves children, with Andrew continuing the abuse as an adult.
Andrew, 38, of Denewood Crescent in Nottingham, must serve 22-and-a-half years in jail and one year on licence.
Father-of-seven Jason Clark, 35, of Tenbury Crescent, Nottingham, was given a 10-year custodial sentence.
Both have been added to the sex offenders register for life and have been given restraining orders preventing them from contacting any of the victims. Andrew will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
'Deformed' childhood
Both brothers were found guilty of a range of sexual offences, including rape, following a trial that concluded in September.
Judge Mark Watson said they were brought up "in a household where women had been sexualised in your presence", though it was not a place where the offences they carried out "were normalised or condoned".
Some of the victims - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were isolated by the Clarks, with one girl raped by both of them when she was 11 and they were teenagers.
The court heard the victims were left in fear of the brothers, while Andrew's expertise in karate and position as "a popular young man" among adults left the victims vulnerable.
"They were young and they were powerless against you," he said.
Jason's offending stopped when he was 17, but Andrew's carried on until his mid-30s, with one of his victims believed to be three or four years old when he abused her.
In a victim impact statement, she said: "My whole childhood has been deformed."
Sentencing the pair, Judge Watson said some of the victims were "significantly affected" by the abuse they had suffered.
Describing Andrew as being at a high risk of reoffending, he said his actions "can only be described as abhorrent and as cruel".
"The devastation can never be fully articulated," he said.
Det Con Ruth Statham, from Nottinghamshire Police, thanked the victims for their bravery following the sentencing.
"They have all acted selflessly to protect other people and it is due to their actions and bravery that we were able to bring Jason and Andrew to justice," she said.
