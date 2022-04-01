Man pleads guilty to Worksop grandmother's murder
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Nottinghamshire grandmother.
Pauline Quinn, 73, was found after paramedics were called to Rayton Spur in Worksop, in November 2021 and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police said Lawrence Bierton, 62, of Rayton Spur, was arrested the next day driving a car he had taken from Ms Quinn.
Appearing via videolink at Nottingham Crown Court, he admitted murder and will be sentenced on 10 June.
Paying tributes at the time of her death. Ms Quinn's family said she was "so full of joy".
Bierton also admitted a charge of theft at the same hearing.
Det Insp Steve Wragg, said: "Pauline's tragic death devastated her family and shocked her friends and neighbours in their community.
"I am pleased Bierton decided to plead guilty which has spared Pauline's family having to go through the emotional ordeal of a trial.
"Bierton committed this brutal crime in his own neighbourhood, in the middle of the day.
"He is an extremely violent and dangerous individual who is now facing a life sentence for this appalling attack."
'Further tragedies'
The parole board has confirmed Bierton was on licence after being released from prison in 2020.
A spokesman said: "The Parole Board want to ensure that all those released do not go on to commit serious further offences.
"Tragically, there are rare occasions when offenders go on to commit such offences.
"Whilst this represents a small proportion of cases considered, we do take each such case extremely seriously.
"Where this happens, the Parole Board is committed to doing everything it can to learn the lessons that will help to prevent further tragedies."
