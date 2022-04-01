Good Samaritans praised for thwarting Worksop bag thief
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
Good Samaritans have been praised after they chased a thief who stole two women's handbags and helped retrieve their items.
Nottinghamshire Police said on both occasions, the women were alone in Worksop when the man pushed them and grabbed their bags.
Each time, a member of the public gave chase and a description to police.
Przemyslaw Langowski, 37, has now been handed a 21-month suspended sentence after he admitted to both robberies.
The force said on 5 February, a woman was packing her shopping into her car boot in Gateford Road when a man grabbed her handbag from her wrist.
She was pulled to the floor and shouted "he's nicked my bag", before a member of the public jumped into action.
The next day, police received reports of another handbag robbery in Potter Street.
Members of the public helped the woman when they heard her screaming and found the handbag a few minutes later in a nearby garden.
'Targeted lone women'
Langowski, of no fixed address, was arrested after his appearance matched witness descriptions and CCTV footage.
He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday where he was given the sentence, suspended for two years.
Det Sgt Ricky Ellis praised the actions of those who chased the thief and helped the victims.
"Without their help, they wouldn't have got their bags back," he said.
"In both street robberies, Langowski targeted lone women.
"These reported incidents, just a day apart, left the two women extremely shaken up and one had to attend hospital with a wrist injury."
