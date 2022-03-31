Nottinghamshire: Snow gatecrashes cricket club's team photo
- Published
A county cricket team was left shivering and giggling when its photo-call for the new season was interrupted by a snow storm.
England bowler Stuart Broad was among those bemused when snowflakes began falling at Nottinghamshire earlier.
It prompted the Trent Bridge club to joke on Twitter: "It's beginning to look a lot like...cricket?"
Weather experts say the wintry blast is due to an area of low pressure drawing in cold air from the Arctic.
