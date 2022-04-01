Nottingham: Man found with drugs hidden in underwear by police
- Published
A man who hid drugs in his underwear and asked police to let him get rid of them during a strip-search has been jailed for three years and 10 months.
Police said Luke Bradshaw was found with a package containing crack cocaine and heroin after being stopped in Sneinton, Nottingham, in October 2021.
Bradshaw, 31 and previously of Forest Road in Nottingham, admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said officers had followed a car on 4 October after reports it could be linked to drug dealing.
The car then stopped outside a gym in Manvers Street.
Despite protesting he was going to the gym, a search of Bradshaw's bag found no exercise clothes, and after he was seen fidgeting with undone trousers, he was taken to a police station where he was finally persuaded to release the package from his underwear.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.