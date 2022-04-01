Braimah Kanneh-Mason to play film tunes in Nottingham
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
One of the musically-gifted Kanneh-Mason family - violinist Braimah - will appear at a concert of movie music.
Mr Kanneh-Mason will play alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra and Nottingham Trent University (NTU) Choir at Nottingham's Albert Hall on 30 April.
The event - A Night at the Movies - will feature music from Star Wars, Dark Knight Rises, ET, Star Trek and Frozen.
The university said he would be performing the haunting theme from Schindler's List.
'Exciting'
Mr Kanneh-Mason, a graduate from the Royal Academy of Music who now studies at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, will also be playing the theme from Cinema Paradiso.
His family first shot to fame when six of them reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2015.
Sheku, the third eldest, then became the first black artist to win BBC Young Musician of the Year and later played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
The concert will be conducted by NTU's director of music Matthew Hopkins.
He said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the BBC Concert Orchestra to Nottingham.
"It is going to be a very exciting programme consisting of well-known movie classics old and new."
