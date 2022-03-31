Nottingham: Rubbish-filled garden branded an eyesore
By Greig Watson & Matt Jarram
BBC News
- Published
A house in Nottingham that has rubbish piled up in the garden has been branded "an absolute eyesore".
The property on the corner of Lenton Boulevard and Derby Road is surrounded by items including armchairs, sinks, chairs, tables and cupboards.
It is thought to be empty, though some living nearby said lights had been seen on inside.
Nottingham City Council said it was aware of residents' concerns and had taken enforcement action.
Kate Loewenthal, from the Lenton Drive and Neighbours Residents' Association, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the house had been left to deteriorate for decades.
"It is an absolute eyesore, and it has been like that for years and years," she said.
"I do not know what the plan for the house is, but residents are sick and tired of it.
"I have never seen it properly occupied and it attracts rats.
"No-one knows what is going on there and I have never seen anyone living there."
A city council spokesman said: "We have been aware of this property for some time and share residents' frustrations at the state it has been left in.
"Our antisocial behaviour team has liaised with the owner numerous times in the past, particularly when the grounds have become overgrown, and there has been some compliance.
"Local community protection officers have noted the amount of rubbish being left in the garden and have taken enforcement action."
