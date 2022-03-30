Man who slammed pregnant woman's face against wall jailed
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A man who repeatedly slammed a pregnant woman's face against a wall and stairs in a "vile" attack has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Plummer became violent during an argument at a house in Stapleford on 20 June last year.
Plummer also grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground before she was able to break free, police added.
The 29-year-old then texted the woman - who suffered minor injuries - saying: "Hope you and the baby drop dead."
Police said Plummer also tried to pull a television from a wall and threw the woman's phone to the floor, damaging it in the process.
After she managed to get outside, he then threatened to burn her house down and hurt her unborn child, the force added.
Plummer, of Surbiton Square, Aspley, Nottingham, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault and criminal damage to property at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 March.
He was sentenced to 21 months in prison and given a restraining order at the same court on Tuesday.
Police staff investigator Katie Burrell said: "This was a vile attack that has absolutely no place in our society."
