Nottinghamshire wildlife project aims to restore county crocus in city
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A project is under way to try to halt the decline of Nottinghamshire's county flower in the region.
The autumn crocus (crocus nudiflorus) was, together with its spring-flowering variant (crocus vernus), once abundant in the meadows along the River Trent.
Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said the flowers had been lost due to development in the 19th and 20th centuries.
The trust said they were now designated a priority species.
'Improve habitats'
The organisation says it is working with Nottingham City Council and Albumedix, a life-science company, on the Nottingham Crocus Project, which aims to spread the species to other locations to help boost numbers.
About 150 crocuses have been taken from a local site and replanted on green space in Crocus Street in The Meadows in Nottingham.
Lorna Griffiths, the trust's city nature recovery officer, said: "Our urban environment is often seen as a barren landscape with very little potential for wildlife.
"However... relatively small and simple changes to a site, even in a city centre location, can dramatically improve habitats and help support our urban wildlife."
