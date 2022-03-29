Hazardous asbestos fly tipped near Newstead allotments
A large heap of hazardous asbestos has been fly tipped at the entrance to allotments.
Gedling Borough Council said it was made aware of the waste in Newstead, Nottinghamshire, on 26 March.
The authority said the area on Station Avenue had been secured with "environmental crime scene" tape while neighbourhood wardens investigated.
It said specialist contractors had been contacted about removing the waste as soon as possible.
The council said the waste was blocking access to nearby allotments and plot holders had been advised to use an alternative entrance if possible.
John Clarke, leader of Gedling Borough Council, said: "Fly tipping, of any kind, causes real damage and has a devastating impact on the environment and local communities.
"They cause harm to wildlife and in many cases, such as this one, they can be incredibly dangerous and require specialist teams to remove them.
"Not only that, but they cost a considerable amount of money to clean up, tax payers' money, which would be much better spent serving our communities."
The council has asked for anyone with information about the fly tip to contact them.
