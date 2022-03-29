Man stabbed in Nottingham's Old Market Square
- Published
A man was stabbed in the back following an argument in Nottingham city centre.
Officers were called to Old Market Square at about 20:55 BST on Monday, where a man had suffered an injury to his lower back.
Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl a short time afterwards.
Insp Andy Wilson from the Nottinghamshire force said they were speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV footage of the area.
He added: "We are working to understand the circumstances and are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have video footage to come forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.